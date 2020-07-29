Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 170 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.26. The stock had a trading volume of 118,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,303. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $202.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,061.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $5,670,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,978,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,292,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 672,196 shares of company stock worth $123,019,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.