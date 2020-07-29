DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $28.66 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,759 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,234 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Intuit by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cfra downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,949. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $314.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

