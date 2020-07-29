DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $42.37 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $42,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 190,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CME Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.73. The company had a trading volume of 52,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,637. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.80. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.38.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

