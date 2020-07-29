DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $42.72 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $42,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.5% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 127,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 875,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,423,000 after purchasing an additional 96,342 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,576 shares of company stock worth $132,907,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,491. The stock has a market cap of $124.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.