DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 84,985 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,985 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.38% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $60,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1,351.8% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 293,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,011,000 after buying an additional 273,597 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.79. 11,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,719. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average is $128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.58. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $160.26.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $5,843,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,521 shares of company stock worth $20,674,277. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

