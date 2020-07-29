DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,843 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $54,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.23.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.91. 66,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

