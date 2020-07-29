DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 629 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $5,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,629.00.

Shares of GOOG traded up $15.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,515.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,659. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,470.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1,375.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.