Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $208.00 to $244.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deckers Outdoor traded as high as $219.19 and last traded at $219.19, with a volume of 11003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $210.62.

DECK has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

In other news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,332 shares of company stock worth $1,888,385 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.9% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 97.9% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.40 and a 200 day moving average of $170.28.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

