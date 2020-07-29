Delaney Dennis R Buys 68 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Delaney Dennis R increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Paypal makes up approximately 2.3% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $7.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,131. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $183.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.94. The company has a market cap of $213.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

