Delaney Dennis R Buys Shares of 18,615 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Delaney Dennis R bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $100,841,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 355,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682,379. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

