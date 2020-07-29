Delaney Dennis R Decreases Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Delaney Dennis R cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.84.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.80. 85,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,795. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

