Delaney Dennis R Has $1.02 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Delaney Dennis R raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total value of $1,703,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,546,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,943,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,225. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.00. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $402.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.52.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.