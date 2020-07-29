Delaney Dennis R Invests $512,000 in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Delaney Dennis R acquired a new position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laffer Investments purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra raised their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,556. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.44. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

