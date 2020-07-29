Delaney Dennis R Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Delaney Dennis R purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $9.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.93. 114,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,676. The stock has a market cap of $291.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.53. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

