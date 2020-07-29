Delaney Dennis R Purchases 200 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Delaney Dennis R lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.5% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 327.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.43. 182,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.59. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.