Delaney Dennis R Sells 35 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Delaney Dennis R cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,135,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 14,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Northcoast Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $481,362.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,074.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,166. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS traded up $4.87 on Wednesday, hitting $347.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $358.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.06.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

