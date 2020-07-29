Diamant Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,863,676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,751,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $789,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 498.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $587,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 82.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,596,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $506,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $52.57. 135,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667,556. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

