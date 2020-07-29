Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 514.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,050 shares during the period. BCE accounts for about 1.7% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BCE by 275.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,032,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,536,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of BCE by 423.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,910,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after buying an additional 1,545,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 621.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,328,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,511,000 after buying an additional 1,144,630 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.04. 54,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.76.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Veritas Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

