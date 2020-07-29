Diamant Asset Management Inc. Invests $263,000 in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 12.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 859,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,726,000 after buying an additional 27,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.87. 40,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,014. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.53.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $163,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,316.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $584,742.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

