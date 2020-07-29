Diamant Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $59.29. The company had a trading volume of 470,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.17. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.