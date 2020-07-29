Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, Director William M. Rue purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 355,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,960.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.58. 7,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,574. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.73. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

