DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

