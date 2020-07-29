Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $192.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.70 million.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $400.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

DGICA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Donegal Group news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $148,900.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 14,030 shares in the company, valued at $208,906.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

