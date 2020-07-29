Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $192.41 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGICB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.