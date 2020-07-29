Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,293 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $27,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.33. 489,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,674,245. The firm has a market cap of $207.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.47. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

