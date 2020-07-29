Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 9,039 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $45,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 409.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $7,324,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $150.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.06.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

