Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 127.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. UBS Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

DUK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.32. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,303 shares of company stock worth $271,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

