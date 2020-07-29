Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.74. 33,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.38. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.24.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,445.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

