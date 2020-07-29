Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $11,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.57. The stock had a trading volume of 107,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

