Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Lessened by Delaney Dennis R

Delaney Dennis R trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $262,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.8% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

EMR stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.37. 55,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,302. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

