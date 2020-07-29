Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Position Boosted by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Endava makes up 0.5% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Endava worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Endava during the second quarter valued at about $1,347,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Endava by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 23.5% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Endava during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 52.8% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,672,000 after buying an additional 399,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Endava from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

NYSE:DAVA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,872. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. Endava PLC – has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Endava had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Endava PLC – will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

