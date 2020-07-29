EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Fayerweather Charles

Fayerweather Charles grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.82. 85,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,795. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.84.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

