Eureka Coin (ERK) 1-Day Volume Tops $28,337.00

Eureka Coin (CURRENCY:ERK) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Eureka Coin has a market cap of $446,625.45 and $28,337.00 worth of Eureka Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eureka Coin has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Eureka Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Eureka Coin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002312 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000269 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000178 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 84.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Eureka Coin Profile

ERK is a coin. Eureka Coin’s total supply is 149,099,998 coins and its circulating supply is 66,463,361 coins. Eureka Coin’s official website is www.eurekacoin.io

Buying and Selling Eureka Coin

Eureka Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eureka Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eureka Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eureka Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eureka Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eureka Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.