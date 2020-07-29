Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Increased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 541,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,055,000 after buying an additional 50,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

ES stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.08. 20,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

