Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Lifted by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,604,000 after buying an additional 1,575,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,621,993,000 after buying an additional 2,530,839 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,198,000 after buying an additional 740,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,627,000 after buying an additional 104,923 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,306,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,033,000 after buying an additional 94,084 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ES traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.50. 24,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,514. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

