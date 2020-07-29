Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 million.

Shares of XGN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,205. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83.

XGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

