Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Gap Up to $0.67

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.67. Exela Technologies shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 606,899 shares changing hands.

XELA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.38.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $365.45 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 68,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 541.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exela Technologies by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 121,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

