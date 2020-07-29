F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Down to $137.97

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.19, but opened at $137.97. F5 Networks shares last traded at $138.28, with a volume of 28,205 shares.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.76.

The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.70.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $136,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angus James Bruce Robertson sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,062.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,340 shares of company stock worth $1,810,179. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,459,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 1,448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in F5 Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

