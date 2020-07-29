Fayerweather Charles Acquires 173 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Fayerweather Charles grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up about 3.4% of Fayerweather Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 39.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,873,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,511,000 after acquiring an additional 532,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,824,000 after acquiring an additional 356,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,818,000 after acquiring an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,108,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,570,000 after acquiring an additional 95,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $125.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

