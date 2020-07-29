Fayerweather Charles Decreases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fayerweather Charles cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $85,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $347.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $358.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.06.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $481,362.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,074.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,166 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

