Fayerweather Charles Purchases 595 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Fayerweather Charles increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for 1.9% of Fayerweather Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.06.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.02. 22,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,390. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.