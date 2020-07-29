Fayerweather Charles Purchases Shares of 1,300 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fayerweather Charles purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $650,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.32. 16,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,858. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.96.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.81.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

