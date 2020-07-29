Fayerweather Charles Raises Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Fayerweather Charles boosted its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Unilever makes up approximately 2.0% of Fayerweather Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Unilever were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Unilever by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 49,329 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research firms have commented on UL. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra upped their price objective on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.08. 29,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,939. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.