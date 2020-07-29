First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 19.57%.

NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 32,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Busey has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $943.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $91,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,658.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 4,198 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $60,871.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $91,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

