First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
First National Financial stock opened at C$33.74 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$18.75 and a 12-month high of C$44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,645.71, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.86.
First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$274.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.2399998 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 3,692 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.10 per share, with a total value of C$100,053.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,307,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,028,344.90. Also, insider First National Securities Corporation sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.73, for a total transaction of C$100,011.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,059,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$447,705,853.80. In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,793 shares of company stock valued at $900,346.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.
