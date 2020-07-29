First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

First National Financial stock opened at C$33.74 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$18.75 and a 12-month high of C$44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,645.71, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.86.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$274.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 3,692 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.10 per share, with a total value of C$100,053.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,307,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,028,344.90. Also, insider First National Securities Corporation sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.73, for a total transaction of C$100,011.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,059,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$447,705,853.80. In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,793 shares of company stock valued at $900,346.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

