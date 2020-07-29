First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 40,043 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,043 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.10% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $10,688,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPB. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

SPB traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.66. 15,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $64.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $937.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

