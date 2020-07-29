First Quadrant L P CA Buys New Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.5% during the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.6% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 31,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.73.

NYSE:GLW traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 262,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,340. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.28, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Corning’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.