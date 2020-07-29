First Quadrant L P CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,289 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,885. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.07 and a 200 day moving average of $128.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

