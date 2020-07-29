First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88,552 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First American Financial by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. ValuEngine cut First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens cut First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of FAF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.76. 27,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.06. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.96.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

