First Quadrant L P CA Grows Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $202,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 264,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,988 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 645,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,368,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 512,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after acquiring an additional 386,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1,338.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $91.15. The company had a trading volume of 132,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,635. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.92.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,583 shares of company stock worth $6,613,932 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.11.

Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

